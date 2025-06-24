5th Annual 414 Trust Kickball Tournament Starts This Friday

Kristine Rodriguez from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the MCSO's fifth annual 414 Trust Kickball Tournament! Rodriguez partnered with the Milwaukee County We Care Crew to rally law enforcement and other public safety workers, such as firefighters and paramedics, to spend an afternoon of fun with children in Milwaukee County. The event aims to promote fitness, dispel negative stereotypes, and foster trust and strong relationships between first responders and the communities they serve.

An off-duty Milwaukee Police officer DJs the event and plays great music. It’s a blast all around. As for MCSO, the agency is the longest-serving law enforcement agency in Wisconsin, responsible for the safety and security of the Milwaukee County Courthouse Complex, 150-plus miles of freeway system, 150-plus Milwaukee County Parks, and the “campus” security of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. This year, 2025, is MCSOs 190th anniversary.

The event will be on Friday, June 27, at Baran Park, 2600 S. Chase Ave., from 5 PM – 7:30 PM, but be sure to arrive early!

For more information, visit 414 Trust Kickball Tournament