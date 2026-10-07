50+ Galleries, Two Days, Endless Inspiration

Art lovers, mark your calendars! Gallery Night MKE returns for its final event of 2026 on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, bringing together more than 50 galleries and creative spaces across Milwaukee.

From the Historic Third Ward to East Town, Westown, Walker’s Point, and beyond, visitors can explore a wide range of exhibits, meet artists, and shop for original local artwork. Best of all, admission is free during event hours, making it easy to discover Milwaukee’s vibrant arts scene at your own pace.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply looking for a unique weekend outing, Gallery Night MKE offers something for everyone. Plan your route, browse participating venues, and learn more at Gallery Night MKE.