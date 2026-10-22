5 Simple Communication Rules That Can Help You Avoid Scams

Scammers are getting creative, but a few simple habits can help you stay a step ahead. After four years and 1,000 presentations with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection, Ben Merens is sharing five communication rules designed to help people avoid becoming scam victims.

His advice includes controlling the flow of communication, verifying messages before responding, thinking twice before clicking links and remembering that caller ID can be faked. Most importantly, Ben says it’s OK to slow down. Taking a moment to verify who’s contacting you can make all the difference.

Ben, a former Wisconsin Public Radio host and longtime communicator, is now available for consumer protection keynote presentations.

Connect with Ben on LinkedIn or visit BenMerens.com