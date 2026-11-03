40 Years of Caring, Community and Connection

For 40 years, Community Projects for Seniors has been brightening everyday life for low-income older adults across Southeast Wisconsin. Founded in 1986 by Jeffery Hansen, the nonprofit helps fight loneliness and social isolation through holiday meal deliveries, care packages, volunteer connections and year-round social activities. Its anniversary celebration included the 2nd Annual Awareness & Fundraising Walk at Lake Vista Park in Oak Creek, marking four decades of service.

Want to help keep the mission moving? Community Projects for Seniors welcomes volunteers as well as monetary and product donations. Visit CPforSeniors.org to learn more about the organization, or check out the Walk & Anniversary Celebration.