The 3rd Annual Caribbean & Latin American Festival celebrates the food, music, culture, and traditions. Tune in to learn about what foods, live entertainment, and contests you can experience. Don't miss out on the 5k walk the morning of the festival!

August 10, 2025, 11 AM - 7 PM at Humboldt Park

Free Admission!

For more information, call 414-383-1000 or visit Events | conquistadormke.com