38th Annual IKEA Family Kite Festival is This Weekend!

Scott Fisher with Gift of Wings and Zach Neff with IKEA joined us to talk about the 38th IKEA Family Kite Festival presented by Gift of Wings. The festival takes place May 24th, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm and May 25th, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s Lakefront. You are welcome to bring your own kite or pick one up from Gift of Wings in the park. You can also pick one up ahead of time at the Greendale or Franklin locations.

For more information call (414) 273-5483 or visit: www.giftofwings.com

