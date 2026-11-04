30 Years in Milwaukee: One Resident's Journey from Temporary Stop to Lifelong Homes

When Matt Wild, co-founder and editor of Milwaukee Record, arrived in Milwaukee in 1996 to attend UWM, he never expected to stay for three decades. What began as a short-term stop on the way to a bigger city gradually evolved into a deep connection with the community he now proudly calls home. Along the way, Wild explored Milwaukee’s neighborhoods, played in local bands, started a family, built a business, and witnessed the city’s remarkable transformation.

As Milwaukee continues to gain national attention, especially during the Brewers' postseason spotlight, Wild reflects on how the city has changed and why it resonates with so many people today. His story highlights a simple lesson learned over 30 years: Milwaukee rewards those who invest in it. From community connections to personal and professional opportunities, the city’s greatest strengths reveal themselves to those willing to embrace all it has to offer.