24 Hours, Countless Laps, One Epic Race

Co-founder Jeremy Prach and organizer Abbie Wilson join What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss this year's Riverwest 24 bike race!

By encouraging bikers and spectators to come out for a full day, Riverwest 24 hopes to show off Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood and encourage biking in an urban environment. Through this exercise in stamina, teamwork work and merriment, it hopes to build an event that all people in Milwaukee and beyond can enjoy by participating in, volunteering for, or cheering on the riders.

This year's 24-hour bike race is on July 25 - 26.

For more information, visit Riverwest 24