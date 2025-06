Join the American Red Cross for the 20th Annual Milwaukee County Zoo Blood Drive, Tuesday, June 10th through Thursday, June 12th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo’s Peck Center. As a thank you, all presenting donors will receive same-day zoo admission and parking, and a pair of 2025 Summerfest tickets!

Appointments are strongly encouraged. You can schedule yours today by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or using the Blood Donor App, enter sponsor code: MKEZoo