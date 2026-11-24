The holidays bring generosity, shopping and celebrations, but scammers are hoping to take advantage, too. AARP Wisconsin is helping consumers stay one step ahead with its “12 Scams of Christmas” series.

Beginning November 30, AARP Wisconsin will highlight a different holiday scam for 12 days, offering quick tips viewers can use to protect their personal information and hard-earned money. State Director Raj Shukla previews common schemes, including package delivery scams, fake charities and impostor fraud, while sharing what to do if you think you’ve been targeted.

For more scam prevention tips and resources for victims, visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network.