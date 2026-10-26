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100 Years Later, Houdini’s Magic Still Has Milwaukee Under Its Spell

Glen Gerard
100 Years Later, Houdini’s Magic Still Has Milwaukee Under Its Spell
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One hundred years after Harry Houdini’s death, his connection to Milwaukee and the world of magic remains strong. Milwaukee native and magician Glen Gerard will look back at Houdini’s formative years in the city, legendary escapes and later work exposing fraudulent spirit mediums.

Gerard has extensively researched Houdini’s Milwaukee history using rare documents and other historical resources, bringing those stories to life through his acclaimed Houdini Tribute Show. He’ll also demonstrate some magic of his own, including a “Spirit Floating Table.”

See Gerard perform at Fall Family Fun at the Waukesha Expo on October 29 at 6 p.m.

Learn more at Glen Gerard.

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