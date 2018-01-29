Travel Wisconsin names the area's best ski & tubing hills

January is Learn to Ski Month, and ski areas around the state are offering deals on lessons. Wisconsin has more than 30 ski areas, many make their own snow and all of them offer different experiences for all levels of abilities.

Granite Peak is one of the nation’s oldest ski hills at 70+ years and has the greatest vertical descent in the state at 700 feet.

- There are 75 runs, a new high-speed chairlift, night skiing, and events with live music and food. Plus, you can take a family to Granite Peak for 75% less than a ski trip to Colorado.

While in Wausau, check out Sylvan Tubing Hill. It’s just 15 minutes away from Granite Peak Ski Area. Sylvan Tubing Hill was a ski hill that was turned into a tubing park. The hill’s longest run is 1,200 feet tall, making it the longest tubing runs in the state.

Cascade Mountain in Portage recently completed phase one of a three-phase expansion project. The $9 million first phase added two new chairlifts, eight new intermediate runs and renovations to the main lodge and cafeteria.

- The ski hill was named the #1 family-friendly ski area in the Midwest and the #1 beginner-friendly ski area in the Midwest by Liftopia’s “Best in Snow” awards.

- Cascade also has a more than 10, 900-foot-long snow tubing chutes and a magic carpet ride to take you and your tube right back to the top of the hill – no climbing necessary!

Wilmot Mountain near Lake Geneva underwent a $13 million revitalization to the facility in 2016. The additions included a dedicated children’s ski and snowboard center, expanded the terrain park, made improvements to the snowmaking infrastructure, and transformed of the base lodge, bar and restaurant.

- Wilmot Mountain is also a popular destination for tubing. They have one of the longer tubing lanes in the state at 1,000 feet. The enclosed conveyer belts keep you protected as you get back to the top of the tubing hill.

The TravelWisconsin.com Snow Conditions Report provides the latest conditions at ski areas and for snowmobile and cross-country ski trails.

- Over 100 reporters around the state in all 72 counties are working with ski areas, state parks, trail groomers and snowmobile clubs to update the report each week or as conditions change.

- You can also use the report to find nearby attractions, accommodations and events or share photos.

For more, check out TravelWisconsin.com.