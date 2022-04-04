Send free care packages to active-duty U.S. troops through Crown Royal whisky

For troops serving far away from loved ones, getting a package of goodies can be a wonderful reminder that someone back home is thinking of them. And for several years now, Crown Royal whisky has partnered with a nonprofit to make it easier than ever to send a box of treats to troops.

Packages From Home is a nonprofit organization that sends care and comfort packages to active-duty American military members stationed worldwide. In 2004, founder Kathleen Lewis’ son Christian was deployed to Iraq. So Kathleen invited friends and neighbors to monthly “Packing Parties,” where they would box up supplies and goodies to send to Christian and the soldiers in his squad.

Word of the parties spread, and a program was born. In 2019, Packages from Home reached more than 20,000 active members.

Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal has supported the organization for several years. It created The Purple Bag Project in 2010, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Packages from Home.

Diageo North America, the beverage company that owns Crown Royal, shared a tweet in December 2020 about its involvement in the program.

“Diageo North America employees & partners assembled 10,000 care packages from home for our deployed U.S. military on Veteran’s Day & contributed to @CrownRoyal’s milestone of 1mm bags packed,” the company tweeted.

Diageo North America employees & partners assembled 10,000 care packages from home for our deployed U.S. military on Veteran’s Day & contributed to @CrownRoyal’s milestone of 1mm bags packed! More here: https://t.co/95RZr0oJO2 @PkgsFromHome pic.twitter.com/PhLMjY9IxU — Diageo North America (@Diageo_NA) November 17, 2020

And right now, you can get involved, too. Crown Royal is making it possible for any adult to virtually pack a custom military care package, free of charge.

While supplies last, anyone 21 or older can select four of the troops’ most requested and needed items, and Crown Royal will pack them up and send them overseas for you.

Choices include:

Beef jerky

Cookies

Fruit snacks

Nuts

Peanut butter singles

Popcorn

Protein bar or granola bar

Tea

After selecting the items of your choice, you can enter a personal message. Of course, the message must be appropriate and is subject to approval. After confirming that you’re not a robot, submit the form to complete your package. Crown Royal will do the rest.

You can go to pack.crownroyal.com/Home/PackABag to send a care package; however, you may have to wait a bit. The site currently says it has reached its maximum amount of submissions for the month.

To find other ways to get involved, visit PackagesFromHome.com to learn about volunteering, starting a service project, hosting a packing party or making a donation.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.