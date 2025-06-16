Hackers target Washington Post journalists' email accounts, reports say

Hackers attempted to breach several email accounts belonging to journalists at The Washington Post, according to CNN.

CNN reported that it obtained an internal memo about the incident, which said the newspaper discovered the targeted attack on Thursday.

It's unclear who was responsible for the cyberattack.

CNN reported that The Washington Post had reset login credentials for all of its employees, although only a small number of journalists were impacted.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the cyberattack.

