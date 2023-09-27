Remastered 'Sound of Music' soundtrack to feature 40 unreleased songs

When the 1965 blockbuster film was released, the Rodgers and Hammerstein chart topper led by star Julie Andrews became an instant hit.

Now fans will be able to own every piece of music and more from the film. For the first time, all of the Oscar-winning film's music will be featured in one place, and it's available for pre-order.

Billboard reported that the original soundtrack spent 109 weeks in its top 10 charts, calling the feat "staggering."

SEE MORE: '...Ready for it?' Taylor Swift's concert film is going global

The new edition will feature a two-CD and three-LP set in gatefold formats with the film's full score. There will be a wide vinyl release and what's being called a "Picnic Meadow Green" color pressing that will be limited to just 500 globally.

The box-set will feature new liner notes from Robert Wise associate Mike Matessino, who is a decorated preservationist and writer.

Matessino wrote, "You will hear what you’ve heard before — famous songs with the mellifluous tones of Dame Julie Andrews leading the way — but the experience has been transformed beyond what the 1965 soundtrack album offered, with extensions to the songs, a brilliantly arranged underscore, and even some segments not used in the completed version of the film."

When the original album was released in 1965, it featured 16 tracks.

The new remastered release will feature a plethora of other versions and tracks that have been made available, in part, to preview online and pre-order.

Concord Theatricals called it a "landmark moment in the history of the title."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com