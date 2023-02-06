Reese’s new Dipped animal crackers have a coating of peanut butter and chocolate

If you’ve ever chopped up Reese’s peanut butter cups and thrown them into cookie batter, Hershey’s latest product will be right up your alley.

The new Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers combine the nostalgic childhood snack with chocolate and peanut butter. The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in a peanut butter candy coating, then dipped in milk chocolate.

Reese’s describes the treat, which comes in 13 different animal shapes from lions to bears, as “an absolute zoo.” The snack is in stores nationwide now. The brand hasn’t said yet if the crackers are on offer for a permanent or limited time, so you may want to stock up the next time you go to the store.

The Hershey Company

This is the first time Reese’s flavors have ever made their way to animal crackers, but the beloved chocolate and peanut butter treat has previously shown up in everything from Krispy Kreme doughnuts to cereal, popcorn, Chips Ahoy! cookies and even International Delight iced coffee.

The brand has also launched it’s own frozen treat line, which includes three ice cream flavors, a peanut butter sandwich, peanut butter and chocolate cones, a dessert bar coated in cake crumbs and a dessert cup, which is essentially an ice cream version of the original peanut butter cup. Prices range from $2.20 to $7.99.

Reese's

The actual Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup has also had a few makeovers over the years, with the brand doing everything from stuffing them with Reese’s Puffs cereal to filling them with pretzels and making them with white chocolate.

If that’s still not enough Reese’s for you, you can also make your own chocolatey and peanut buttery desserts, like these Reese’s stuffed cupcakes or this slow-cooker Reese’s cake. The cake only requires a box of chocolate cake mix and peanut butter. After it’s cooked in the slow cooker, it’s topped with a light peanut butter glaze, swirls of fudge sauce and Reese’s.

Are Reese’s on your list of favorite sweet treats?

