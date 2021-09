KENOSHA, WIS. — Uline is hosting a hiring event Thursday and offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to anyone who starts at the company by November 1.

The Kenosha shipping supply distributor is hiring for warehouse employees. Positions start at $23 an hour in addition to the sign-on bonus that will be paid in December.

The hiring event is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 12355 Uline Way. Job-seekers must pre-register online ahead of time to secure an interview slot.

