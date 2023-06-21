Purely AI-generated songs will not be eligible for a Grammy

Songs generated entirely by artificial intelligence will be deemed ineligible for a Grammy Award.

"Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for, consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award," said the recently updated Grammy Awards Rules and Guidelines for 2023.

"A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories," it said.

This comes as AI continues to pick up steam across industries, for better or worse.

In music, The Beatles recently utilized AI to help complete their final album. The technology was used to extract late band member John Lennon's voice from an old demo in order to use it in new music. It seems in this case the work would still be eligible for a Grammy, since there is still human work involved.

In regard to other Grammy rule changes, musicians, producers, engineers and other involved parties must now contribute to at least 20% of an album to earn an Album of the Year nomination. Previously, someone like a featured artist could be nominated for Album of the Year even if they played a small role in the body of work as a whole.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards take place on Jan. 4, 2024.

