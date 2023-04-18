March marks busiest traffic enforcement month in Milwaukee in the last 6 months

MILWAUKEE — Project: Drive Safer is TMJ4's year-long effort to curb reckless driving and we're following the numbers to gauge how things are changing.

March was by far the busiest month for traffic enforcement since we began tracking Milwaukee police data just over six months ago.

TMJ4

Overall, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) issued nearly 3,000 traffic citations. For comparison, in February, police issued just under 2,000 tickets.

For March, the top driving offense was speeding. MPD issued just over 2,000 tickets for driving too fast, which was the highest amount in the last six months.

TMJ4

There were also six-month highs in citations for running red lights, driving in the bike lane, and reckless driving, among others.

If you are interested in seeing MPD's month-to-month traffic enforcement, you can find the latest information, including crash data, on our Project: Drive Safer page.

