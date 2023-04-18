Watch Now
NewsProject: Drive SaferProject Drive Safer Data

Actions

March marks busiest traffic enforcement month in Milwaukee in the last 6 months

Project: Drive Safer is TMJ4's year-long effort to curb reckless driving and we're following the numbers to gauge how things are changing.
Shaun Gallagher breaks down citations issued in March.
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 8:53 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 21:53:45-04

MILWAUKEE — Project: Drive Safer is TMJ4's year-long effort to curb reckless driving and we're following the numbers to gauge how things are changing.

March was by far the busiest month for traffic enforcement since we began tracking Milwaukee police data just over six months ago.

Poster image - 2023-04-17T205016.044.jpg

Overall, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) issued nearly 3,000 traffic citations. For comparison, in February, police issued just under 2,000 tickets.

For March, the top driving offense was speeding. MPD issued just over 2,000 tickets for driving too fast, which was the highest amount in the last six months.

Poster image - 2023-04-17T205021.951.jpg

There were also six-month highs in citations for running red lights, driving in the bike lane, and reckless driving, among others.

If you are interested in seeing MPD's month-to-month traffic enforcement, you can find the latest information, including crash data, on our Project: Drive Safer page.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safe driving resources:

Wisconsin Motorist's Handbook What is Vision Zero? Wisconsin State Patrol Law of the Month Resources for older drivers Become an organ and tissue donor
Project DriveSafer 1280x720.png

News

Send us your ideas and comments for Project: Drive Safer
Screen Shot 2023-04-03 at 4.14.51 PM.png

Track monthly citation and crash data