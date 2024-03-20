Primary results: Biden, Trump projected to win Ohio, Illinois contests

Five states held primary contests Tuesday: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET in Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET in Ohio, 8 p.m. ET in Illinois and Kansas and 9 p.m. ET in Arizona.

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will win their respective presidential primaries in Ohio and Illinois on Tuesday.

Trump is projected to win Florida's Republican primary. Democrats in that state directly awarded delegates to President Biden rather than holding a primary.

The presidential race

President Joe Biden and Republican challenger former President Donald Trump are both now their respective party's presumptive nominee in the 2024 race. They reached key delegate thresholds during March 12 primary races in Georgia and Washington. Party nominations will not be made official until nominating conventions are held this summer.

Both candidates are expected to sweep all primary contests on Tuesday.

Trump voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

President Biden was in Nevada and Arizona Tuesday, promoting his administration's affordable housing policies and his support for the computer chip-fabrication industry.

U.S. Senate race in Ohio

Businessman Bernie Moreno, who has been endorsed by Trump, is competing for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican state Senator Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Moreno made headlines last week when The Associated Press reported there was an account in his name on Adult Friend Finder, a website for arranging casual sexual encounters.

The account was created in 2008 and last accessed just hours after its origination. A message on the account said the owner was "looking for young guys to have fun with while traveling."

A lawyer for Moreno told the AP one of Moreno's interns had created the account as a prank.

Scripps News will update this story with continued election results.

