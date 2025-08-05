Texas Gov. sues to remove top Democrat from office for leaving the state to prevent quorum

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott filed a lawsuit against state Democratic lawmaker Gene Wu Tuesday, seeking to have him removed from office.

The emergency petition, filed in state Supreme Court, alleges that Wu and other Democrats' leaving Texas to prevent a quorum in the statehouse constituted "abandonment" of office.

This week Democrats left the Lone Star State for locations such as New York and Illinois, effectively disrupting the Republican-led effort to redraw congressional maps.

By departing, Democrats are temporarily stalling the initiative, which is backed by President Donald Trump. His belief is that if Texas redraws its congressional map before the midterm elections, Republicans could gain five additional seats, potentially maintaining control of Congress.

A press release from the governor's office describes Wu as the "ringleader of the derelict Democrats." Gov. Abbott warned earlier in the week that the missing lawmakers would face consequences for leaving the state. He repeated that promise on Tuesday.

"Representative Wu and the other Texas House Democrats have shown a willful refusal to return, and their absence for an indefinite period of time deprives the House of the quorum needed to meet and conduct business on behalf of Texans. Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences," Gov. Abbott wrote.

On Monday Gov. Abbott also ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest Democratic lawmakers.

The order directs DPS to “locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans.”

State authorities don't have jurisdiction beyond state lines, however, and lawmakers are not expected to face civil or criminal charges if they are arrested.