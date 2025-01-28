Former congressman Sean Duffy confirmed as US secretary of transportation

The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as the new secretary of transportation. The vote was 77-22, with many Democrats joining Republicans to confirm Duffy.

President Trump selected Duffy to lead the department, noting his record as a former congressman.

"Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota history," President Trump said when nominating Duffy in November.

Duffy first served in public office as the Ashland County District Attorney in 2002.

In 2010 he won election to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin's Seventh Congressional District, where he remained in office until 2019. He was a member of the House Committee on Financial Services and several subcommittees.

Duffy became a Fox News contributor in 2020. He was the co-host of "The Bottom Line" on Fox Business and gives political analysis to other Fox properties. He resigned from his position on Fox upon receiving the nomination for transportation secretary.

