Parents found dead inside San Diego home by young daughter

Authorities have identified the parents found dead by their young daughter inside their mobile home in East County Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the pair has been identified as 42-year-old Eric Orpinela and his wife, 39-year-old Denise Helen Orpinela.

The department said the two were parents to three children ages 9, 12, and 14. The children were not injured and are being cared for, authorities said.

"The preliminary results indicate the manner of death for both Denise and Eric was a gunshot wound," the department said. "The cause of death for Denise was homicide. The cause of death for Eric was suicide. Eric has been identified as the only suspect in the deaths."

Deputies were called to the unincorporated El Cajon home on the 200 block of East Bradley Avenue at 9:47 a.m. after receiving a report about bodies being discovered.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned one of the pair’s daughters came home and found her parents dead in their bedroom. Authorities confirmed with 10News that both parents had traumatic wounds to their heads.

Three children were inside the home at the time, including the young daughter who called for help.

This story was originally published by at Scripps News San Diego.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com