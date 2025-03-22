Otters from the NEW Zoo in Suamico escape their habitat

UPDATE: NBC 26 spoke with the N.E.W. Zoo's director and received footage of the otters' escape. Watch Karl Winter's report with those new details here:

Otters on the loose: N.E.W. Zoo's two river otters escaped Thursday

ORIGINAL STORY:

Otters Louie and Ophelia escaped their habitat at the NEW Zoo in Suamico Thursday morning during the spring/winter storm, according to the Zoo in a social media post.

According to the zoo, North American river otters Louie and Ophelia escaped through a small breach in buried fencing that they managed to enlarge just enough to get away.

The zoo says their absence was instantly noticed by the zookeepers doing the morning rounds, and standard operating procedures for animal escapes were activated.

The zoo also notes that neither Louie nor Ophelia presents any danger to the public, as it is highly unlikely they would approach people.

"The Zoo is utilizing a series of motion-activated cameras and other devices to monitor the area for signs of their activity, and will continue to work with professional trackers to do everything possible to locate and bring them home", the social media posted added.

The zoo also says it is likely the otters will remain nearby.