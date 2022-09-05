Original 'Packer Fence' gets new slogan ahead of 2022 regular season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The original Packers Fence got a new slogan through a fence painting at a tailgate party. It is a Labor Day tradition that finally returned after a two-year hiatus.

Fred Harrsch was the owner of the fence and property and always loved to host fence painting parties that allowed members of the community to paint part of the 'Packer Fence' and enjoy a tailgate party.

Harrsch hosted these painting parties for over 20 years but stopped during COVID. This year was the first year in two years that the painting and tailgate party returned.

Early this year, Harrsch passed away. This year's party was in honor of Harrsch. Community members came together to paint the fence for the 2022 Packers regular season. Stories were also shared and a celebration of life took place.

The original Packer Fence is listed as a State Historical Site and is always painted by fans of all ages.

Harrsch's sister-in-law Dorthy and nephew Peter now own the fence and plan to keep the fence updated every year.

The first Packers regular season game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.



