We're Open: Travel back in time with Antiques on Pierce

When visiting Antiques on Pierce, there's only one thing you need to know.

"We have a saying. If we don't have it, you must not need it," says William Bischoff IV, general manager at Antiques on Pierce.

With three floors, filled by 120 vendors, it's hard to argue with that logic.

"Everyone has their little spiel about what they sell, what they buy, what their likes are so that's how we have a little bit of everything," says Bischoff. "You come in here you get lost. You can easily lose three, four, five hours here. Some people forget that we have two, three floors they just stay on the first floor because there is a lot to see."

Full disclosure, they don't carry any antiques from other planets. However, they do house Art Asia, a collection that will make you believe you aren't in Wisconsin anymore.

"1900s, early-late 1800s, all the way up to about 1960. We try not to go anything further past that. Otherwise, it's a collectible," says Bischoff.

With so many gems in one place, the staff at Antiques on Pierce take pride in keeping their old objects spick and span.

"From our baskets to our pins, to the handles you touch. Bruce is around cleaning the countertops right now because people want to hold and touch things. We disinfect and clean every day, masks are up so we're good," says Bischoff.

It's just their way of saying thank you to the customers that never forgot them, and the one's just discovering them.

"Just like everyone, when COVID hit everyone got a punch in the gut. We had to sit back three or four months and see what was going to happen. But once we opened the doors. The customers were there," says Bischoff.

So the next time you want to travel back in time, visit Antiques on Pierce. It's the old biscuit factory turned treasure chest of Milwaukee.

