We're Open: This is why Café Hollander on Downer Avenue is so popular

MILWAUKEE — As dinner time quickly approached Tuesday evening, our "We're Open" series took us to one of the top eateries on Downer Avenue.

Rod Burks joined us live from Café Hollander. Their location on Downer is their first restaurant, which opened in 2007. They have opened up several other spots over the years and have a sixth one on the way in Greenfield.

Rod showed us why this place is so popular. Watch the video at the top of this article.

Café Hollander is located at 2608 N. Downer Ave. in Milwaukee. For more information, visit their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip