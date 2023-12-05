We're Open: The Italian after-work ritual in downtown Milwaukee, 'Aperitivo'

MILWAUKEE — Aperitivo, which opened in 2020 in the Historic Pritzlaff building in downtown Milwaukee, is an Italian after-work ritual for many.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of wine, beer, and cocktails, as well as inventive cuisine and classic favorites Tuesday through Saturday.

Rod Burks joined us there live to tell us what we can expect. [Watch the videos at the top of this article]

Aperitivo is located at 311 N. Plankinton Ave. in Milwaukee. For hours and a look at their menu, visit their website.

