We're Open: Old-school supper club 'Jackson Grill' serves up classic streaks

MILWAUKEE — The Jackson Grill is described as an old-school American supper club located in the Burnham Park neighborhood on Mitchell Street in Milwaukee.

The Jackson Grill is known for its classic steaks, seafood, and cocktails. Deserts include classic bananas foster and creme brulee.

The restaurant closed its doors last March after the passing of owner and Chef Jimmy Jackson. He operated the restaurant alongside his wife, Heidi Schmidt, for 20 years, OnMilwaukee reports. Former customer and hospitality veteran Andrew Radjenovich has since taken over.



“I was a customer,” Radjenovich previously told OnMilwaukee. “My gal and I would stop down for dinner and order the filet and the tournedos. And we loved the place. It always had that really nice homey, grandma’s house vibe.”

Radjenovich met with Schmidt, and after negotiations, he purchased the business and the building last October. From there, he revived the Milwaukee staple with determination to keep it as true to the original, according to OnMilwaukee.

“I didn’t want to change the place,” says Radjenovich. “I just didn’t want to see the place die.”

The Jackson Grill is located at 3736 W. Mitchell St. in Milwaukee. They are open Wednesday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged (414-212-8626). The restaurant is also hiring. For more information, visit their website.

