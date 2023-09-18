We're Open: Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — From a trailer to a restaurant, Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza is a must-stop for pizza lovers in Wauwatosa.

Jeremy Maggio runs the restaurant. He previously had a wood-fired pizza trailer that he ran as a side gig doing private catering gigs with his wife, Emily, from 2015 to 2017, according to OnMilwaukee.

“Before building that oven I had never made a pizza in a wood oven, but it didn't take long to fall in love with making dough, cooking pizzas, and making people happy with my food," Maggio previously told OnMilwaukee.

Jeremy and Emily sold the trailer and moved to Seattle. But, they have since returned to Milwaukee and opened their pizzeria.

“I've never stopped making pizzas, though, and was experimenting and refining my dough and pizza recipes the whole time we were in Washington. I even built another backyard oven from scratch," Maggio told OnMilwaukee.

The restaurant serves wood-fired pizzas (obviously), salads, sandwiches, and desserts.

“Our logo is a fig leaf Emily drew and is inspired by my nonno, who immigrated from Sicily in the ‘50s and kept fig trees in barrels that would have to be moved indoors in the winter."

Maggio's is located at 7212 W. North Ave. For hours and to check out their menu, visit their website.

