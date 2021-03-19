We're Open: Lela Boutique stays afloat during pandemic due to community support

With an eye for style, Lela Boutique has been serving up fashion on N. Broadway for almost 20 years.

"We focus on both new and consignment fashions. But our mission here is to make sure that every person that comes in feels great about being part of a fashionable crowd, having fun with fashion, not taking ourselves too seriously, and feeling welcomed," says Carrie Arrouet, owner and stylist at Lela.

At Lela, it's more than just clothes, everything has a story, whether it's from the latest collection or a consignment piece from closets across Milwaukee.

"Those designers this is their passion, they've been sewing since they were five. Their grandmother taught them how to sew and then they learned about textiles the stories run the gambit," says Carrie. "The consigners, people part of our consigner club, will come in and share with you these great stories. Like, oh this dress went to an inaugural dinner, or this party dress was something I wore on my first date with my now-husband," says Carrie.

Getting back to sharing those pieces and stories with customers, Lela will return to pre-pandemic hours on April 1.

It's something that could have never happened without the support from outside and inside Lela's doors.

"I have to say I am super grateful for everyone that has been willing to shop local, spend their dollars here with us, we feel very grateful for that. Also, to my team, for sticking with us. This has not been a normal year by any stretch but we've flexed and I think come out on the better end of it," says Carrie.

No matter the occasion or virtual event you're shopping for, at Lela, the perfect piece to tell your story is waiting for you.

"That's our lifeblood to feel that energy, and help people feel great every time. Because I think everyone just needs to be wearing a little bit of color, like amp it up, because again we all just need to feel a little sunshine," says Carrie.





