We're Open: Keep busy with Fischberger's Variety

Fischberger's Variety has been serving the community for the past 15 years.

"We wanted something fun, a place for mom and kids to go and get a treat," says Sarah Ditzenberger, owner of the Riverwest store.

From cookbooks to puzzles, to toys and craft supplies, when the pandemic hit Fischberger's became more than a store.

"We were flooded with calls immediately, for parents who wanted things to keep their kids busy at home. For puzzles, for fabric and yarn, for mask making. That was the reason we were allowed to stay open because we had those essential supplies," says Sarah.

Staying open through it all, now Sarah enjoys the signs of people getting back together, and sharing her favorites with new customers.

"Birthday gifts on Saturdays for a kid's party are really big. Greeting cards are number one always," says Sarah. "The classic old toys that I played with when I was a kid. The paper yo-yos, the piano horn, the punch balloons."

Opened to bring smiles to its community, Fischberger's is still that place, thanks to the community it serves.

"Our customers are there for us so we are here for them," says Sarah.

