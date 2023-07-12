We're Open: Eat Halal Milwaukee Week kicks off

MILWAUKEE — If you're going to stay indoors to keep out of the rain, why not enjoy a good meal while you're at it?

Onesto is on Broadway, just north of Chicago.

Lots of great stuff on the menu, including something they just added this week, for Eat Halal Milwaukee.

According to their website, "The main goal of Eat Halal Milwaukee is to diversify the halal cuisine offered in the great city of Milwaukee. We do this is by reaching out to local restaurants and asking them to switch to halal vendors to accommodate to the growing Muslim community. Whether they stay halal for a short period of time or permanently, it’s a win for our tummies!"

"Halal Restaurant Week is back and bigger than ever! We called some of the most popular restaurants in Milwaukee to take part in this year’s event and even called back a few of last year’s favorites too. There’s a variety of cuisine, ranging from typical American grub to Latin American and even to Asian foods, with some menus even curated by James Beard finalists! We can’t wait for it to start and we hope you’re excited too! All locations will have full halal menus or special halal menus for the week. Always mention you eat halal for the best dining experience. Don’t forget to mention Eat Halal Milwaukee when you go out in order to get special promotions! Happy Halal Restaurant Week!"

See the participating restaurants here.

