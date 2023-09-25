We're Open: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub offers the best Guinness pint in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — "Lose yourself in the tastes of Ireland at County Clare Irish Pub and Restaurant!"

That's how this highly acclaimed restaurant invites you to dine. This pub celebrates the music, food, and drinks of Ireland. You can expect shepherd's pie, grilled salmon, and their signature Irish root soup on the menu.

They also offer a vegetarian menu with vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options.

County Clare Irish Pub was recognized as the best Guinness pint in Wisconsin by Guinness Brewmaster Fergal Murray.

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub is located at 1234 N. Astor St. in Milwaukee. For hours and further information, visit their website.

Rod Burks joined us there live - watch the videos at the top of this article for an inside look.

