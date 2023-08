Wednesday's edition of "We're Open" took Rod Burks to an Italian place just a couple miles south of the Wisconsin State fairgrounds called "Capri Di Nuovo." They are on the corner of 84th and Beloit.

They offer pasta and sandwiches, plus pizzas and appetizers.

Capri di Nuovo, located at 8340 Beloit Road in West Allis, is open Monday-Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

