We're Open: Bowlers Pro Shop brings attention to details in popular sport

In Wisconsin, you could say bowling is almost as popular as beer.

"People go bowling to socialize. They have fun with their friends, have a few drinks, watch sports on the TV, while they are bowling. There is a lot of interaction in bowling," says Joe Cerar, owner of Bowlers Pro Shop.

At Bowlers Pro Shop in Milwaukee, they have it all from shoes, bags, and of course bowling balls. But what makes Joe's shop different from everyone else is the attention to detail.

"We do this for a living and when we measure, we take into account your hand texture, your joint flexibility, your sizes are accurate to a 64th of an inch," says Joe.

Able to turn hand-me-downs into glass slippers, Joe can drill and remeasure until you feel like a pro.

"Generally a properly fit ball will feel lighter than an improperly fit ball due to the fact it's measured exactly for your hand structure," says Joe.

The only thing Bowlers Pro Shop can't sell you is talent.

"There are no tricks to bowling. I mean it takes good technique, focus, practice, and a little bit of luck," says Joe.

But as long as you are willing to put in the work, the guys at Bowlers Pro Shop have the knowledge to share.

"We're here to help you. Whether it's getting a new ball, a new ball reaction, possibly try a new fit for your hand," says Joe.

Happy to still be of service through these odd times, Joe is glad to see the alleys, shops like his own, and that the sport of bowling still has its magic touch.

"It seems like those who are bowling take it somewhat seriously and they want to enjoy the sport, and we want to see everyone survive," says Joe.

