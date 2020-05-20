Gymnasts near and far sign up for online classes through Altius Gymnastics

As a facility where sports and business collide, Altius Gymnastics is still waiting to reopen its doors.

"We initially closed down March 13 and we were hoping it would be for two or three weeks. At the beginning of April when it became apparent that it would be much longer we switched to online classes," says Jill Damora, Director and Instructor at Altius.

Using Zoom to connect with students four to five times a day, Jill and her staff have put their creative minds to the test.

"For teaching handstands and cartwheels at the gym we use a lot of panel mats folded up. Instead at home, we figured out that putting towels into suitcases works for them to put their hands on. We've used two chairs to hold themselves up like a bar. And then a lot of handstands against walls. So there is quite a bit you can do," says Jill.

Registering online for $40 a month, gymnasts have access to around 13 classes a week. The program has helped keep athletes of all ages occupied in Wisconsin and other states.



"We welcome anyone, it's been pretty cool. We've had some people from Texas and others from Nebraska," says Jill.

Even with success in keeping gymnast active online, Jill's main focus has always been to reopen Altius. To make sure that happens means working with nearly 50 other gyms in the state to create standard safety guidelines.

"We can say look your gymnastics clubs are safe we are aware of this and we are doing everything we can to keep your kids healthy and provide them an outlet of physical activity that they haven't had," says Jill.

As the state slowly reopens, Jill is hopeful they will be able to reunite with students sooner rather than later.

"It's going to be so exciting, I cannot wait to see everybody. I had a girl's mom text me this morning that all she wants for her birthday is to be able to come back to the gym...so it will be really special."

