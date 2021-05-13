Canela Café to open in former Pancake House space on Downer

A new breakfast and lunch spot is coming to Milwaukee's historic Downer Avenue, into the former home of Pancake House.

Canela Café announced it planned to open this summer in the former home of Pancake House.

Canela Café will be located at 2621 N. Downer Avenue and will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

“Canela Café will be a place for families, young professionals, and students to enjoy a breakfast, lunch, or Sunday brunch in a casual, fun atmosphere on one of Milwaukee’s favorite retail streets,” said Dina Awadallah, owner and operator of the cafe.

There is no exact date yet on when the cafe will open but is projected to take place sometime in July or August.

“We're thrilled to welcome Canela Café to Downer Avenue,” said Elizabeth Brodek, executive director of the Historic Downer Business Improvement District. “The mix of offerings is both accessible and upscale, and we're looking forward to this restaurant rounding out our wonderful mix of businesses on Downer Avenue. This fills a prime space in the district and leaves only two open storefront locations on this vibrant street.”

