Oconomowoc freshman wrestling phenom Kellen Wolbert going for gold

Kellen Wolbert is your typical 15-year-old with a passion to compete.

“I love it. I love doing it. I don’t know, no other sport clicked the way wrestling did for me," says Kellen Wolbert, a wrestler at Oconomowoc High School who holds a National Title at 113 lbs.

Unlike most freshmen, Kellen has the weight of gold on his shoulders.

“I think Kellen’s goal has always been to win a state title his freshman year. How much did he know or any of us know how realistic that was, that’s unknown. But the body of work and each week that passes I think that just became more realistic, more realistic, and now it’s just the expectation," says Ryan Woods, Head Wrestling Coach at Oconomowoc High School.

A National Title holder at 113 libs in the 16U freestyle, Kellen steps onto the mat every day knowing what's expected, doing his best to keep his mind and body open to new techniques.

“Sometimes it feels a little nervous, like a lot of pressure. But I try to use that to motivate me and reassure myself that I can do it if I perform at my best," says Kellen. “Going into practices always eager to learn and never like thinking I’m too good for something. Just trying to stay humble and learn everything that I can."

It's this approach, that truly, set Kellen apart.

“One word that comes to mind is one of our core values, grit. His mindset is truly remarkable. I mean it is. To do the things he does at such a young age. It’s insane," says Coach Woods.

With all eyes on Kellen this weekend, as he looks to punch his first ticket to state, he's ready to show what he can do in the 120 lbs class.

“Yeah, I feel confident. I just need to keep my mind right going into every match. Treating them the same," says Kellen.

But Kellen isn't the only Ocon wrestler with Madison on the line. He'll be joined by 11 other teammates as the team looks to compete in 12 of the 14 weight classes at Sectionals.

“The works has been put in, the hay is in the barn. At this point we just got to go toe the line tomorrow," says Coach Woods.

Ask Kellen what would be better than living up to the hype and he'll tell you. Going to State with his older brother Quintin and fellow wrestlers would be the cherry on top.

“It would be really cool to go with each other. Not just some people there to watch some people there to a wrestler. But everyone cheering and wrestling together," says Kellen.