Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

Hurricane triggers mudslides in Venezuela, dozens missing

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 10.43.40 AM.png
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 10.43.40 AM.png
Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:45:51-04

Heavy rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Julia triggered massive mudslides in Venezuela over the weekend.

Officials said at least 2 dozen people have died and 50 people have gone missing. Many of those missing are in the city of Las Tejerias.

Nearly 1,500 rescue workers are on hand looking for missing residents.

President Nicolas Maduro declared the area a natural disaster and catastrophe zone. He has declared three days of mourning in solidarity with affected families.

Maduro visited Las Tejerias on Sunday to inspect the damage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving