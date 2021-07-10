Watch
Auschwitz survivor who fought racism with music dies at 96

Heribert Proepper/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010 file photo Esther Bejarano, who survived former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, performs a hip-hop song during an Auschwitz-Committee event to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet Army on January 27, 1945, in Hamburg, Germany. Bejarano has died on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the age of 96 in Hamburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Heribert Proepper, file)
Esther Bejarano
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 10:28:19-04

BERLIN — A survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who devoted much of her life to fighting antisemitism and racism in Germany has died.

The Auschwitz Committee in Germany said Esther Bejarano died early Saturday at age 96.

The daughter of a Jewish cantor, Bejarano grew up in Saarbruecken until the Nazis came to power and tore her family apart. Her parents and sister were killed.

Bejarano ended up at the notorious death camp in occupied Poland.

There, she joined the girls’ orchestra, playing the accordion when trains full of Jews arrived.

Years later, she and her children formed a band and Bejarano teamed up with hip-hop group Microphone Mafia to spread anti-racism messages to German youth.

