12 killed when bomb explodes in mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan police say a bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers, killing 12 worshippers.

Spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz says the imam of the mosque was among the dead. Another 15 people were wounded.

The bomb exploded in the mosque just as Friday prayers had begun.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but initial police investigations suggest the Imam may have been the target, Faramarz said.

The explosion comes on the second day of a three-day ceasefire announced by the warring Taliban and Afghan government. The pause was for the Islamic festival Eid-al-Fitr, which follows the fasting month of Ramadan.