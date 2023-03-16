Women's History Month: Milwaukee woman provides a healthy alternative to fast food

MILWAUKEE — When you step inside 4one4 Nutrition in downtown Milwaukee, the roar of blenders fills the air. Once you get to the counter, Katy Murphy's smile catches your attention.

"I want to energize you, I want to fulfill you, I want you to feel better," smiled Murphy, owner of 4one4 Nutrition.

She wants to do that through healthy shakes and energizing teas.

Instead of a burger or fries, you can order shakes that taste like Lucky Charms and S'mores, but don't rack up the calories.

"We're a healthy fast-food alternative," Murphy said when talking about her business.

After more than a decade in the medical field, she saw firsthand what poor health can do to people.

The Milwaukee native noticed ample gym options, but hardly any healthy food options.

So, she turned her passion into purpose and opened 4one4 Nutrition in 2022.

"I feel like I'm making a difference now because I'm educating every person on why protein is important," she said.

Standing in her thriving business, Murphy remembers the hardships she overcame from teen pregnancy to losing her mother at 18 years old.

Through the years, she's made it her mission to remind her daughters and the community to never give up in life.

"I want to show my daughters no matter what people tell you, you can still be somebody," she added.

As the business approaches its first year, Murphy is grateful for the support and she's ready to help people get to their goals, one shake at a time.

To learn more about, 4one4 Nutrition, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip