Wisconsin's first female commercial pilot & airport owner: How Ruth Harman's legacy still inspires today

KENOSHA — Nearly 80 years after Ruth Harman broke barriers in aviation, her legacy continues to inspire young minds in Kenosha.

As the first woman in the city to earn a pilot’s license, Harman paved the way for future generations—both in the sky and now on the ground at Ruth Harman Academy.

Located on the site of Kenosha’s original airport, the academy bears the name of a trailblazer who once owned and operated the airport herself, becoming the first woman in Wisconsin to do so.

She was also one of only 50 women in the country who trained Navy cadets during World War II.

"Ruth Harman is a trailblazer in the purest definition of the word," said Chris Allen, executive director of the Kenosha History Center. "She was the first woman in Kenosha to have a pilot's license. She was one of the first women in 1938 to fly air mail for the U.S. Postal Service."

Now, her influence is felt in the classrooms of Ruth Harman Academy, where students draw inspiration from her story.

"I think Ruth Harmon's history in aviation serves as a way for students to access whatever path of career they are dreaming about following," said Amanda Spaulding, the school’s dean of students.

For students like Ava and Amelia Cascio, Harmon's story is more than just history—it’s motivation.

"She took on a path to succeed to be a pilot, and that inspires me to go towards my path and what I want to succeed in the future," said Ava, an eighth-grade student.

Amelia, a fourth grader who once dressed as Ruth Harman for a school project, shared a similar sentiment.

"I can do what I want to do, and if I think I can't do something, I can just try," Amelia said.

At the Kenosha History Center, where Harman’s story is preserved, Allen emphasized the importance of remembering figures like her.

"History is all around us, but it's extremely important so that we can preserve the past and learn from it," Allen said.

With Harman’s name on the school, her legacy serves as a daily reminder that young students can dream big—and achieve even greater heights.

"When I think about her aviation career and I think about our students here, we want that to serve as a pathway for them to achieve whatever dreams they have set in front of them as well," said Spaulding.

