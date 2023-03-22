Watch Now
Steph Connects: Story behind one of the first Black models in the mid-1960s

A local woman shatters glass ceiling and opens doors for new generations
A local woman shattered the corporate glass ceiling, becoming one of the first black published models in Milwaukee during the sixties and writing a memoir of inspiration.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 18:06:16-04

MILWAUKEE — A local woman shattered the corporate glass ceiling, becoming one of the first Black-published models in Milwaukee during the sixties and writing a memoir of inspiration.

In Wednesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph talks with Terry Well-Jones ahead of her book release.

The entitled Reflections!: Looking in the Mirror, is a journey of perseverance, inspiration, and empowerment.

