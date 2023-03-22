Steph Connects: Story behind one of the first Black models in the mid-1960s

MILWAUKEE — A local woman shattered the corporate glass ceiling, becoming one of the first Black-published models in Milwaukee during the sixties and writing a memoir of inspiration.

In Wednesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph talks with Terry Well-Jones ahead of her book release.

The entitled Reflections!: Looking in the Mirror, is a journey of perseverance, inspiration, and empowerment.

