‘It’s not a man’s world anymore’: Award-winning Sheboygan Sheriff’s deputy making history

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Amy Brown is a Sheboyganite through and through, which is why she takes so much pride in serving the county that helped raise her.

“I love being able to give back to the community I grew up in,” Brown said. “It’s just really shown me how many good people there are.”

She has been a deputy with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department for just shy of a decade.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“It’s been kind of a crazy ride,” Brown smiled. “I love coming to work not knowing what I’m going to do that day.”

I observed a portion of the SWAT team training on Wednesday, which Brown led.

She’s the only woman in Sheboygan County history to be on SWAT.

Amy Brown

“I’ve been nothing but welcomed on the team, been very supported by everyone there,” Brown said. “They all see me as an equal, which is a really neat position to be in.”

But that’s not all.

She recently won the Meritorious Service Award at the Wisconsin Association of Women Police conference.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department

In 2024, a first-glance animal abandonment case led Brown to an even graver situation.

“Just kind of had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right. Something was telling me, ‘You need to figure this out.’”

Brown uncovered a severe case of child neglect, fraud and identity theft.

“Seeing that recognition from my bosses, my community…it’s just really special,” she nodded.

Amy Brown

Brown said she feels honored to represent Sheboygan, but also all women in law enforcement.

“Sometimes they’ve had to work to burst through that glass ceiling,” but she’ll continue paving the way for other young women who want to step into the police sector one day.

“It’s not a man’s world anymore,” she smirked. “Just go do it.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error