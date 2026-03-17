'I want to impact the community positively': New Berlin shop owner turns secondhand into support for families

NEW BERLIN — A woman-owned resale shop in Waukesha County is drawing steady traffic from shoppers and sellers alike, offering a lower-cost way to buy clothing while helping others earn extra income.

At La Segunda in New Berlin, community members rent clothing racks by the week, price their own items, and receive a percentage of each sale. The owner says the model allows people to clear out closets, make money, and keep clothing in circulation.

TMJ4 News Kiara Reyes

“It’s nice to have extra money,” said Kiara Reyes, a stay-at-home mom who sells items through the store. “Not everyone can afford brand new things.”

Shoppers say the store offers flexibility as their needs change.

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“I’m on a weight loss journey, and when your sizes are constantly shifting, it’s expensive to keep buying new clothes,” said Amy Ramirez, who said she visits the store regularly. “I’ve gotten leggings for $1.25 before.”

Owner Cinthia Hernandez-Her said she wanted to create a space that benefits both buyers and sellers.

“When they’re shopping, they’re not just supporting me — they’re supporting all of these individuals and families,” she said.

TMJ4 News Cinthia Hernandez-Her

Hernandez-Her said the idea for the business took shape after a personal experience.

In 2021, she gave birth to a premature baby at 26 weeks and spent months in the neonatal intensive care unit(NICU).

“I had a lot of time watching my baby grow and get healthy there,” she said. “So I took a lot of online courses, and I knew whatever I did had to impact the community positively.”

That’s where the idea for La Segunda was born. The store’s name reflects a common term for thrift shops in Latino communities, Hernandez-Her said, and the concept also emphasizes reuse.

“I think sometimes here in the United States, things like sustainability aren’t at the forefront when people are buying items,” Hernandez-Her said.

She opened the shop in October 2025.

TMJ4 News Amy Ramirez

Customers say the store has become more than just a place to shop.

“You feel right at home — like you belong,” Ramirez said.

Hernandez-Her said that sense of connection is part of what keeps people coming back.

“I feel like I know everyone on a personal level,” she said. “They come in, shop, and tell me about their lives.”

As La Segunda continues to grow, Hernandez-Her said her focus remains on creating opportunities for others — one rack at a time.

La Segunda is located at 12422 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151.

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