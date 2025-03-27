How this Milwaukee author is empowering Black girls with her latest children’s book

MILWAUKEE — This Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the author of a new children’s book, Dear Black Girls: I See You.
Milwaukee author Ebony Hanyes shared that her book is dedicated to Black girls, “offering them affirming messages of visibility, love, and self-worth.”
This is Hanyes’ second book. Her first, Dear Black Boy, It’s Okay to Cry, was released five years ago.
Hanyes has developed a career and a passion for youth development work. She’s a youth pastor at Evolve Church, CEO and founder of E Inspires LLC, and, of course, an author.
Hanyes tells TMJ4’s Sydni Eure it’s a privilege to see her words impact people, and she’s dedicated to creating positive change.
You can find a link to purchase Dear Black Girls: I See You here.
This article will be updated.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.