How this Milwaukee author is empowering Black girls with her latest children’s book

MILWAUKEE — This Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the author of a new children’s book, Dear Black Girls: I See You.

Milwaukee author Ebony Hanyes shared that her book is dedicated to Black girls, “offering them affirming messages of visibility, love, and self-worth.”

This is Hanyes’ second book. Her first, Dear Black Boy, It’s Okay to Cry, was released five years ago.

Hanyes has developed a career and a passion for youth development work. She’s a youth pastor at Evolve Church, CEO and founder of E Inspires LLC, and, of course, an author.

Hanyes tells TMJ4’s Sydni Eure it’s a privilege to see her words impact people, and she’s dedicated to creating positive change.

