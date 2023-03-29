Greentree Community Learning Center director honored by USA Today

MILWAUKEE — This Women's History Month, we honor those making a difference in our communities, including a local woman who's changing Milwaukee one child at a time.

Sitting at her desk, preparing for the day, Vicki Davidson has a lot to be proud of, including a prestigious recognition.

Davidson is one of USA Today's Women of the Year. It is an honor given to women across the country who make a positive impact in their communities every day.

Her story started 25 years ago at Greentree-Teutonia Apartments Community Learning Center. The space serves more than 700 residents and is designed to help children and parents who may be struggling with getting a job or finishing a school assignment.

"Greentree is where it happens for you," Davidson said. "My students always say to me, Greentree for life."

Davidson has seen hundreds of students grow up. She's been by their side helping them reach their true potential, one book at a time

"It opens you up to a world that you never ever thought you would experience," she said.

From an after-school program, summer program, and to General Educational Development (GED) classes for parents, this center opens their minds to great possibilities.

"It offers choices and hope because they know we're constant we're here for you," she said.

Davidson said her best days start and end with these families. She believes the more children she reaches, the better Milwaukee will be for everyone.

She hopes each child is able to dream big and stay on the right track.

"It's a continuum of care and I say the sky's the limit," Davidson said.

