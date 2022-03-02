Milwaukee Bucks to celebrate Women's History Month throughout March

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks plan to spend the month of March celebrating women in sports, women within the Bucks organization, and women of Wisconsin.

March is Women's History Month and the Bucks have various initiatives happening throughout the next 30ish days. The team is partnering with TEMPO Milwaukee to bring stories of women's history to its social media platforms.

According to a news release from the team, the posts will not just feature women in sports, but also women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Wisconsin.

“We are proud to celebrate and support women in Wisconsin, women in sports and women in the Bucks organization during Women’s History Month,” said Bucks Director of Global Partnerships Mallory LePage. “While we are thrilled to be commemorating Women’s History Month, we will continue our commitment to women’s initiatives throughout the year.”

The Bucks will kick off its Women's History Month initiatives on Wednesday during the Bucks game against the Miami Heat. There will be a special halftime performance featuring Wauwatosa native Grace Weber, and Milwaukee-native rapper Mudy. Special guests will come from Grace Weber's Music Lab, a free monthly music and arts education program and talent accelerator for greater Milwaukee-area high school students.

Each home game this month will offer concessions from women-owned restaurants.

The Bucks are also establishing a Women's speaker series, a quarterly event where women from the Bucks organization and Wisconsin community will speak about their career journeys and provide advice.

The first panel will feature Bucks broadcasters Lisa Byington and Zora Stephenson speaking to Bucks employees.

